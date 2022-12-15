Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $814.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $807.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.78. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

