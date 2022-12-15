Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.96% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

