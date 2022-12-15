Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $24,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

