MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MAV Beauty Brands Stock Performance

MAVBF remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

About MAV Beauty Brands

(Get Rating)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

