MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
MAV Beauty Brands Stock Performance
MAVBF remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
About MAV Beauty Brands
