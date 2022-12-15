McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 82.6% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $274.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

