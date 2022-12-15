Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Mdex token can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $76.74 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.76 or 0.05095247 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00501829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.11 or 0.29733640 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,022,780 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.