Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the November 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
Shares of MFCSF remained flat at $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $9.64.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
Further Reading
