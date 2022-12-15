Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the November 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of MFCSF remained flat at $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Medical Facilities

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFCSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

