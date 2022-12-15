Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDIBY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.63) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.47) to €9.60 ($10.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 0.2 %

MDIBY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 2,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

