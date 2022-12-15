Melanie F. Goins Sells 3,242 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $17,409.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,026 shares in the company, valued at $118,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $205.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.77. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

