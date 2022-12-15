Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $282.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

