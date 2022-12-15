MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of MKKGY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKKGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €195.00 ($205.26) to €198.00 ($208.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($261.05) to €220.00 ($231.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €210.00 ($221.05) to €200.00 ($210.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Featured Articles

