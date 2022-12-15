Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 1,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Meritage Hospitality Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile



Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

