Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $557,598.16

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and $557,598.16 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.01492188 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012324 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00025633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000537 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00032166 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01733539 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

