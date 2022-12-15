Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.57 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and $64,580.52 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

