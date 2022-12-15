Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.03

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.03 and traded as high as C$53.18. Methanex shares last traded at C$52.46, with a volume of 341,500 shares trading hands.
Methanex Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.03.
Methanex Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.
Insider Activity
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
Further Reading
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.