Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.03

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.03 and traded as high as C$53.18. Methanex shares last traded at C$52.46, with a volume of 341,500 shares trading hands.

Methanex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.03.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Insider Activity

About Methanex

In other news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total transaction of C$165,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at C$601,959.60.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

