Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.01

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.01 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 4403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $600.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

