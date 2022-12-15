Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.01

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.01 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 4403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 2.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $600.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.