Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MXE remained flat at $8.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 94,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

