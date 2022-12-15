MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 1.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,892,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 820,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 630,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.