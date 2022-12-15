Michael A. Mussallem Sells 19,875 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE EW traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $75.82. 5,029,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $78,726,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after acquiring an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

