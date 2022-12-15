Michael G. Hutchinson Sells 1,000 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

OGS opened at $78.88 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $33,454,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $17,585,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 59.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 170,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 36.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,892,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

