Michael G. Hutchinson Sells 1,000 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

OGS opened at $78.88 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $33,454,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $17,585,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 59.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 170,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 36.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,892,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

