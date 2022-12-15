Midas Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.16 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Midas token can currently be purchased for about $31.90 or 0.00182797 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $83.16 million and $153,650.71 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $882.09 or 0.05055836 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00503400 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.85 or 0.29826668 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 32.51674836 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $207,996.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

