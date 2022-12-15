Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 25.4% in November

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 56.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 120.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 272,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 149,037 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of HIE stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

