Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $421.57 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 773,906,966 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/."

