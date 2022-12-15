Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.08). Approximately 16,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 15,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.07).

Mind Gym Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,250.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.45.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

Insider Activity at Mind Gym

In other news, insider Dominic Neary purchased 10,000 shares of Mind Gym stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($10,796.22).

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.