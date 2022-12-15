MinePlex Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $41.02 million and $5.37 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009221 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $882.09 or 0.05055836 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00503400 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,083,995 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

