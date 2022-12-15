Mizuho Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $36.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCOM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,044,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

