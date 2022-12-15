Mizuho Trims Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

