Mizuho Trims Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price to $8.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Shares of MQ opened at $6.93 on Monday. Marqeta has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marqeta by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,674,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

