MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

MKSI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.92.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $280,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,709,000 after acquiring an additional 956,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.