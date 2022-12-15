MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60B-.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.08.

Shares of MKSI opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

