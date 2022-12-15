Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of MC stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.38. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

