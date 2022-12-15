monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $122.54

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.54, but opened at $117.02. monday.com shares last traded at $119.07, with a volume of 3,015 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. TenCore Partners LP raised its stake in monday.com by 52.8% during the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 254,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $2,419,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.