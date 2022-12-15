Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Raised by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 400,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,273,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,502,000 after buying an additional 1,012,523 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.42. 62,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

