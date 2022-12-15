Monero (XMR) Market Cap Achieves $2.69 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $147.74 or 0.00847225 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $78.31 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,437.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00424266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021173 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00105365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00621962 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00274180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00271126 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,213,912 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

