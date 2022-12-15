Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $86.38. 160,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,999. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

