Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $7.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42.

