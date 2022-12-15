Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $184.07 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $184.07 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00077419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004849 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,255,382 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

