Morgan Stanley Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €36.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($43.68) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($38.42) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €37.23 ($39.18) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($22.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €34.72 and a 200 day moving average of €34.56.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

