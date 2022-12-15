Morgan Stanley Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $75.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PNW traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,448. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,834,000 after buying an additional 171,173 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,508,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

