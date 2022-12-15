Morgan Stanley Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $190.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.14.

SIVB stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,199. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $752.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.42 and its 200-day moving average is $352.98.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 106.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

