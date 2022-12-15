Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 33,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 36.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MS. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.33. 184,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,929,348. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

