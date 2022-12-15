Morgan Stanley Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMS. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.10. 8,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

