Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 3,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.