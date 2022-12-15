Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Up 87.5% in November

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 1,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services to personal and business customers. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

