M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.85. 18,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

