Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $42.75. 751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Muncy Bank Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81.

Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

