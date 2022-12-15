Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Buys 318 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

