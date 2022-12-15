Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.9% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $276.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

