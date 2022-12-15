Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $975,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89.
