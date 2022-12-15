Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 2,178 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

